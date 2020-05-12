FARLEY, Iowa — Seton Catholic School recently was awarded an Elkay water bottle filling station for its Farley campus after submitting a proposal for Delta Dental on Iowa’s “Rethink Your Drink” campaign, according to a press release.
The filling station will be installed this summer. Students and staff also will receive reusable water bottles and toothbrushes.
“Rethink Your Drink” aims to promote oral health to students. It is supported by the Healthiest State Initiative, Iowa Department of Public Health Bureau of Nutrition and Health Promotion, Iowa Public Health Association, Iowa Department of Education and In Depth Marketing.