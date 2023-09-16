Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Terry Mattson
GALENA, Ill. — Galena Country Tourism has selected its next leader.
Terry Mattson took the reins as CEO this week, replacing Rose Noble, who departed in April to become president and CEO of Visit Spokane in Spokane, Wash.
A press release states that Mattson previously spent a decade as CEO for Visit Saint Paul and the Rivercentre Convention Center and also spent two decades at the helm of Visit Duluth in Minnesota.
“I am eager and extremely grateful to put my experience to good use and help make Galena an even more compelling destination,” Mattson stated in the press release.
The release states that Mattson will focus on “strategic development, stakeholder engagement and building stronger partnerships within the community.”
Galena Country Tourism is organizing meet and greet opportunities with Mattson. Dates, times and locations will be announced shortly.
