Members of the Dubuque County Food Policy council met recently to plan a request for part of the American Rescue Plan, ending with a $1 million package of projects.
The American Rescue Act passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March, sent billions of dollars to local governments around the country. Of that, $18 million is set to go to Dubuque County. Another $27 million is designated to the City of Dubuque.
Originally, rules for spending that money were basic. Projects needed to address public health, economic or social impacts of the pandemic for citizens and businesses, cover revenue losses due to the shutdown of the economy or invest in projects to improve quality of life and stimulate the local economy.
In early May, the U.S. Treasury Department issued more detailed rules. Some of those have convinced the county food policy council that its goals are a good fit for the federal funds, as it sits at the crux of several federal priorities.
“Equity and agriculture and sustainability were extremely emphasized,” said council Chair Michaela Freiburger. “The hope is that when communities — especially cities and counties — are utilizing the funding allocated to them, number one they look at populations who prior to COVID were negatively impacted and where during COVID those impacts were increased. We really want to do something big in our community… an overarching structure of a food hub, but with independent pieces that will help build local food systems in the meantime.”
The council has three main goals — to increase production and processing of food for human consumption within Dubuque County by 50% by 2025, to establish policy through which county-owned facilities would commit to using 10% of foods from the regional food system by 2025 and to open communication with restaurants, schools and other institutions about purchasing locally produced food.
Freiburger said it is important for the county to build farmer capacity in tandem with facility or institutional purchasing. The pitch comes with recommended zoning changes.
Council member Gwen Hall-Driscoll also serves on the County Zoning Board and has recommended the creation of a third agricultural zone.
“It would allow for much less agricultural production,” she said. “I’m talking about as low as a quarter of an acre. You can grow a lot of food on a quarter of an acre of property.”
The full request is for $1,067,000.
Major items within that request include incentive programs and reimbursements for agricultural producers to get various certifications, support for new and current producers of food for human consumption and assistance for costs tied to zoning changes. Officials also have requested funding that would allow vacant city and county properties to be used as food production lands for community members without property.
Another sizable portion of the plan calls for instituting a county food hub to assist with distribution between producers and purchasers, a major hurdle in the food system.
Dubuque County Budget Director Stella Runde has begun meeting with county department heads and boards to consider projects to fund with the American Rescue dollars.