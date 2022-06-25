The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Angela M. Glab, 43, of 1325 Kane St., was arrested at 1:48 a.m. Saturday at her residence on charges of domestic assault and child endangerment. Court records state that Glab assaulted Dustin J. Glab, 44, at their residence in front of their child.
Joshua A. Haupert, 40, of 14674 North Cascade Road, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-offense operating while intoxicated and driving while barred.
Kristy L. Denlinger, 41, of 1263 Prairie du Chien Drive, was arrested at 9:46 p.m. Thursday at her residence on two counts of child endangerment and one count of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that she assaulted Carl J. Denlinger, 41, of 10672 Key West Drive, at Kristy Denlinger’s residence on Thursday.
Kendall V. Sheth, 45, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Thursday at Advanced Auto Parts, 3190 Central Ave., on charges of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.
Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto, 2900 Dodge St., reported the theft of tools valued at $500 between 7:35 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Jennifer L. Perry, 2920 Central Ave., Apt. 5, reported a burglary at her residence in which $2,200 was taken at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Hirschbach Motor Lines, 2460 Kerper Blvd., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $200,000 from the business at about 3:05 p.m. Wednesday.