A record-setting 200 local nonprofits will participate in Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s annual Great Give Day event next week.
The 24-hour online event will take place on Wednesday, May 17. On that day, individuals can make donations at greatgiveday.org to organizations in seven Iowa counties, including Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones.
“This is our 10th year hosting Great Give Day, and over the years we’ve raised over $2.7 million,” said Peter Supple, director of nonprofit relations for the community foundation. “The nonprofits are seeing such a need out there. It’s great to see them participating in Great Give Day.”
The foundation has set a goal of raising $500,000 over the 24-hour period this year.
“We’ve raised roughly $350,000 in years past,” Supple said. “We’re hoping with the record number of nonprofits, we can get over that. That would be a great win for the nonprofits.”
The community foundation also is starting new initiatives as part of this year’s Great Give Day.
The Great Give Day live event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 17 in Washington Square. Attendees can learn about how to give to the participating nonprofits, and enjoy food trucks and live music in the square.
“Pre-COVID, we always had a community-wide event,” Supple said. “... We really just wanted to celebrate what our nonprofits do. There’s more need than ever for the nonprofits. It’s more so making it a community-wide celebration.”
Also new this year is Great Grub Day, for which participating local restaurants will donate 10% of sales on May 17 to nonprofits taking part in Great Give Day. Participating restaurants can be found on greatgiveday.org.
The Dubuque Food Pantry has participated in Great Give Day for about five years, according to Executive Director Theresa Caldwell.
“For the last two years here, with prices going up, it’s been so good to have extras coming in to help cover costs (of food items),” she said.
She added that Great Give Day is also a way to get the pantry’s name out in the community, as well as information about its location at 1310 White St., which opened in July.
“To have the community support and have them know we’re out there is great, and it’s good for all the rest of the nonprofits (participating in the event),” Caldwell said. “We work right with a lot of them, and they give us referrals.”
St. Stephen’s branch of River Bend Food Bank — which serves Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess county in Illinois — also will be participating in this year’s event. Liz Dierolf, River Bend’s director of marketing and communications, said money raised during the event will go to the organization’s endowment fund.
“What that does is helps us make sure we can be around for the next generation,” she said. “Anytime people experience hunger or a crisis, we will always be able to support them.”
