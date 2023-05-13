A record-setting 200 local nonprofits will participate in Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s annual Great Give Day event next week.

The 24-hour online event will take place on Wednesday, May 17. On that day, individuals can make donations at greatgiveday.org to organizations in seven Iowa counties, including Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones.

