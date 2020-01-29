A man who allegedly ordered a woman to undress at gunpoint in Dubuque was sentenced this week to one year in prison on a federal charge.
Daniel Y. Rhone, 25, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after previously pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of controlled substances.
He must serve three years on supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to state and federal court documents, a woman told police that she knew Rhone and that he asked her via a mobile messaging app to come to his mother’s residence at 2308 Queen St. on May 20.
The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of alleged sexual crimes.
The woman reported that when the two entered Rhone’s bedroom, he pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the woman’s head and yelled, “Take all your clothes off,” according to court documents. The woman ran from the room and out of the house, she told police. She was not injured.
Investigators executing a search warrant found a handgun in the residence that belonged to Rhone, according to court documents. They also state that he was a user of amphetamines and marijuana at the time, prompting the federal charge.
Rhone also faces state-level charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. His next court hearing in that case is set for Feb. 20.