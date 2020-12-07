Three virtual “listening sessions” held this month will seek to identify issues related to brain-health needs of area youth.
The sessions for residents of Dubuque, Delaware and Jones counties will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, noon Wednesday, Dec. 16, and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, according to a press release from the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
The release states that the sessions are open to all adults who care for children or whose profession impacts children’s lives.
Participants may share their experiences related to brain health needs, including access to services in the community and schools, as well as what additional services are needed.