The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday.
Apartment project
Action: Dubuque City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a letter of support for a 180-apartment building project with commercial space in the Port of Dubuque seeking state tax credits.
Background: Merge Urban Development's project is applying for Brownfields Tax Credits for building on potentially contaminated property. The total project cost was last estimated at $20 million.
Merge Urban Development first unveiled the planned housing project in 2019. The proposed six-story office building would include 23,000 square feet of commercial/retail space. A development agreement with the city would provide the developer 10 years of tax increment financing rebates and a land acquisition grant totaling about $485,000.
What's next: Through the development agreement, the developer must secure the Brownfields Tax Credit for the project, with a financing deadline of Dec. 31, 2022. This is the second time Merge Urban Development is applying for the tax credits.
Comiskey Park
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve plans, specifications and estimated cost for the Comiskey Park-Phase 1 Redevelopment Project.
Background: City officials intend to make several improvements to Comiskey Park in a two-phase project. The first phase will cost $2.2 million and will include the installation of a splash pad, new playground equipment, basketball courts, walkway additions and other park amenities.
City officials had initially planned to begin construction on the project last September, but delays in gaining state approval for grant funding for the project have set back the projected construction date.
The first phase of the project, which was initially projected to cost $1.6 million, will be partially funded by $625,000 in grants from the National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Wellmark Foundation and Bloom. The remainder will be covered by the city, according to council documents.
What's next: City officials are expected to award a contract for the project on Aug. 15. Construction is expected to be completed by May 25, 2023.
Hydroponics grant
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve the city applying for a $300,000 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Background: City officials are seeking funding to develop a greenhouse and nutrient film technique hydroponic system as part of a larger initiative to increase food access throughout the city. City officials had already allocated $96,176 in Community Development Block Grant funds to the project this year.
What's next: City officials anticipate they will be notified if the grant application was approved by the end of September. If so, the city would receive the grant funds by Jan. 31, 2023.
