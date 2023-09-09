Audrey Kilgore, a Scout with local troop 194, has been elected as the Timmeu Lodge Chief of the Order of the Arrow (OA), the national honor society for the Boy Scouts of America. Photo taken Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
The Northeast Iowa Council of Boy Scouts of America has elected its first female Order of the Arrow lodge chief.
Audrey Kilgore, a 16-year-old Dubuque Senior High School junior and daughter of Scott and Beth Kilgore, was elected to the chief’s post in June. A member of the all-female Troop 194, she began her duties last month with Timmeu Lodge, the council’s local Order of the Arrow lodge.
Order of the Arrow is the Boy Scouts of America National Honor Society. Members are elected by their peers for their service and leadership within their units, troops and council. Order of the Arrow lodges operate under the leadership of the scouts themselves, with adult guidance.
“Arrowmen,” as members of OA are called, are responsible for maintaining camping traditions and the local council camps, and often perform service projects within the community.
Kilgore joined the scouts as soon as the organization opened its membership up to female scouts in 2019, and has been a member of Order of the Arrow since 2021.
“I had been in Girl Scouts before, but there’s a long line of Boy Scouts in my family, and I just wanted to follow that trend,” she said.
Kilgore also liked the Boy Scouts’ dedication to community service projects and its mission of training future leaders.
“Order of the Arrow is focused on leadership and service,” Carl Bobis, Scout Executive and CEO of the Northeast Iowa Council, said. “The lodge chief, along with their cabinet, runs the group with adult support. They’re running monthly meetings, organizing service projects, working with their vice-chiefs to carry out various projects. It’s a big responsibility.”
Fellow Order of the Arrow members elect their lodge chief for a one-year term. About 200 members participated in the June election.
“It was an honor, because it’s your peers who are recognizing you for your hard work and your service to the community,” Kilgore said.
Bobis said that about 20% of the Northeast Council’s membership is female.
Kilgore, whose activities at Senior also include tennis team, cross country and French horn in the school band, is serious about applying her leadership skills to her new position.
“As the lodge chief, I’m responsible for seeing the bigger picture,” she said. “I take the pieces that I task my committee chairs and vice-chiefs to do and put them together. I’m like the conductor of an orchestra a little bit.”
Bobis said the council’s focus on recruiting females to join Boy Scouts has brought in many outstanding female scouts, including Kilgore and her 14-year-old sister Josie, who is a fellow Troop 194 scout and a senior patrol leader.
Lodge chiefs generally serve one-year terms, but are eligible for reelection if they wish to run. While Kilgore hasn’t thrown her hat into next year’s ring quite yet, she’s open to the possibility.
“Our last lodge chief was there for three years,” she said. “If I wanted to, I could have a really long term.”
Bobis said Kilgore is also on track to be the council’s first female Eagle Scout.
Kilgore said she hopes to complete her service project — developing selfie stands at tri-state area scenic viewpoints — by the spring of 2024. It will be the last step before being achieving Eagle Scout.
Kilgore is confident in her ability to lead the lodge for at least the next year, and wants her legacy to reflect her achievements and leadership skills, not her gender.
“I don’t want to be known as the first female lodge chief,” she said. “I’m the ‘chief.’”