The Northeast Iowa Council of Boy Scouts of America has elected its first female Order of the Arrow lodge chief.

Audrey Kilgore, a 16-year-old Dubuque Senior High School junior and daughter of Scott and Beth Kilgore, was elected to the chief’s post in June. A member of the all-female Troop 194, she began her duties last month with Timmeu Lodge, the council’s local Order of the Arrow lodge.

