Cunningham & Butler announced hiring:
Katelyn Nikolaev as a brokerage claims advocate.
Tessa Wipperfurth as an account administrator.
Melissa Daykin Cassill as a marketer.
Tanner Jansen as a marketer.
Cathy Munoz as a first officer.
Joseph Hoeksema as vice president.
Emily Molzof as a claims assistant.
Patrick Ryan as a claims representative.
Jenna Coates as a sales executive.
Quinn Rear as an account administrator.
Kirstin Semenchuk as a wellness coordinator.
Kari Lenstra as a WC RN case manager.
Jerika Gibson as a client relations manager.
•
RSM US LLP promoted:
Natalie Fischer to audit services senior associate.
Amanda Sacco to audit services senior manager.
Alex Ross to tax services manager.
Ryan Block to consulting services director.
Heather Elliott to consulting services director.
Kerry Erickson to consulting services director.
Mandy Hunt to consulting services senior associate.
Mitchell Skul to consulting services manager.
Eric Weinberg to consulting services senior associate.
•
Honkamp Krueger & Co. promoted Ellie Wegmann to accounting manager and Alyssa Stotler to senior accountant.
•
HTLF announced:
Nicki Day was hired as loan boarding specialist.
John Brimeyer was hired as service desk manager.
Daniel Bacskai was promoted to digital strategist.
Kari Cota was promoted to loan audit, controls, and transactions team lead.
Dylan Thompson was promoted to customer care supervisor.
•
Shelly Klinkhammer accepted the position of risk manager at MercyOne Eastern Iowa. She also will act as the region’s integrity, compliance and privacy liaison.
•
Heather Palmer joined MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center as director of critical care and cardiovascular services. She previously acted as director of critical care and cardiovascular services at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington.
•
EXIT Realty Dubuque hired Bridget Stipanovich and Jeff Keller as real estate sales professionals.
•
Stonehill Communities hired Jolene Koopmann as coordinator of the Caregiver Resource Center.
•
Rick Thompson joined ImOn Communications as director of the Dubuque market. In his role, he will direct sales and support ImOn’s expansion plans for the area by building relationships in the area.
•
Chrystina Morteo, of Gaia Waxing, was selected to join the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program. The business is one of 24 in Iowa to be selected for the program.
•
Bob Hoefer, former president and CEO of Dupaco Community Credit Union, earned an Honorary Director award at the 2021 Iowa Credit Union Convention.
•
Hills & Dales has received a three-year CARF International accreditation for its community employment services: employment supports; job development services; community integration; and community integration (autism spectrum disorder–children and adolescents) services. This is the sixth consecutive time Hills & Dales has received this accreditation.
•
Shermans Travel Media named Hotel Julien Dubuque in its piece, “Best Luxury Resorts in Every U.S. State.” The hotel also was recognized as Trip Advisor’s 2020 and 2021 Travelers’ Choice Award-Winner.
•
Cartegraph has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor in the Des Moines Register’s Iowa’s Top Workplaces. Award recipients are selected by employee-wide feedback surveys.