DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The spotlight of the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville shone on surrounding businesses well before the game’s first pitch Thursday.
The game and events surrounding it drew crowds happy to spend money at local businesses.
Megan Kennedy is a bartender at Textile Brewing Co. who worked the brewery’s beer tent Wednesday and at the brick-and-mortar location on Second Street Northeast on Thursday. She said Textile was busier from open to close than she ever had seen on a weekday.
“As a bartender, I made more tip money than any other day of my life, just at the little stand we had on the square,” she said. “We would never see crowds like this on a Wednesday or Thursday.”
7 Hills West, a new Dyersville location of Dubuque-based 7 Hills Brewing Co., aligned its soft opening with the Field of Dreams game week, serving food and beer Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening.
“The bar stayed full the entire time we’ve been open, and that’s the people of Dyersville, which I love,” Marketing Manager Olivia Sullivan said. “They’re still here, remember, and were excited to have a new place to go.”
7 Hills West will open fully on Sept. 3.
Both breweries crafted specialty beers for the event. Textile offered up a beverage called “If you brew it...,” an Iowa corn-based lager, and 7 Hills sold “If you fruit it, they will come,” a blueberry and granola fruited wheat ale.
Proprietors at Savvy Salvage, an antique, upcycle and fine art shop in Dyersville, kept track of fans visiting town with “fan boards,” on which visitors signed their name on ballfield-shaped boards, one for the Cubs and one for the Reds.
“I would say about 80% of our customers were from Cincinnati, which you wouldn’t have thought with Chicago being so close,” owner Heidi Huisman said.
She said she hopes organizers of Beyond the Game events surrounding the Field of Dreams game plan similar offerings next year, even though Frank Thomas — CEO of Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams — said Wednesday that there likely won’t be an MLB game at the Field of Dreams next year due to construction at the site.
“I don’t think that just because there is no game next year they can’t have all of this,” Huisman said.
Karri Parrott, owner of Bird’s Nest — a vendor within Savvy Salvage — said the visitors were “amazing.”
“They are just so excited. It is infectious. It really is,” she said. “And they love the town and say that, which is so nice to hear.”
Jennie Jaeger is a customer service representative at clothing retailer Haberdash Outfitters Co. at 201 First Ave. E. She said the business has been busy for more than a week ahead of the game.
“It’s a much better crowd than last year, I would say,” she said. “I think people just took some time to really know what all was happening, what all people were offering.”
Haberdash created graphic T-shirts in honor of the Field of Dreams game. Jaeger said they were well worth the work, given their popularity.
“It is tricky because of what you can and can’t use due to copyright and everything,” she said. “But they really came out well. People seem to really like them.”
Outside of MidWestOne Bank in Dyersville, two young entrepreneurs also got in on the success local businesses were seeing. Rachyl Runde, 12, set up a lemonade stand with a friend too bashful to provide her name, complete with a red wagon and coffee can for a cash drawer.
“We’re making a decent amount of money,” Rachyl said Thursday afternoon. “We decided we wanted to raise money for things, for stores in town, so we can help them out.”
