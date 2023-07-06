More than 29,000 students across Iowa applied for the state's new program that allows students to use public funds to pay for expenses at private schools.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced today that 29,025 K-12 students applied for education savings accounts during the monthlong application period that ended June 30.
“The tremendous response from Iowa families demonstrates there’s both a need and a strong desire for school choice in our state,” Reynolds said in a press release. “Allowing parents to choose the education that’s best for their children levels the playing field and creates equal opportunities for Iowa’s students.”
The education savings account program was signed into law earlier this year. Starting in the upcoming school year, eligible students will receive an amount equal to the per-pupil funds the state allocates each year to public schools, currently $7,636 each, to pay for expenses at state-accredited private schools.
The program is being phased in over three years. This year, all incoming kindergartners and public school students seeking to switch to private schools are eligible, as are current private school students with household incomes at or below 300% of the federal poverty level.
Statewide, 17,481 education savings account applications have been approved so far this year, while the others are pending additional review, the press release states.
The release notes that of applications approved so far, 40% are for students switching from public to private schools, while the other 60% are students already attending private schools. The average net household income for applicants moving from public to private schools is $128,507. For current private school students, that figure is $62,199.