After its facilities remained shuttered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Grant County Historical Society will celebrate its reopening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 1, according to a press release.
In Lancaster, the Grant County History Museum, 135. E. Maple St., will have an open house, with games, food stands and raffles. The Grant County Research Center and Genealogical Society also will have an open house.
In Platteville, the Mitchell-Rountree Stone Cottage, 3460 W. Madison St., also will have a free open house with tours at 10 and 11 a.m., noon and 1 and 2 p.m. A talk about Laura Rountree will occur at 3 p.m.
For more information, call 608-723-4925 or email historicalsociety@tds.net.