Abhay Rawal speaks during the India Independence Day Luncheon Celebration at the Multicultural Family Center in Dubuque on Saturday.

 Stephen Gassman

Sahana Rawal and Arsh Pal welcomed guests to the Dubuque Multicultural Family Center's India Independence Day Luncheon Celebration in traditional Indian attire today. 

Sahana, 12, wore a traditional silk lehenga, a dress worn on special occasions, and Arsh, also 12, wore a kurta, a traditional tunic worn by men.

