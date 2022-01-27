A man was arrested Tuesday after police said he stabbed a woman in Dubuque.
Brian J. Booth, 39, of Platteville, Wis., was arrested at 7:28 p.m. Tuesday at 357 Kaufmann Ave. on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Court documents state that officers responded at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday to the 300 block of Kaufmann Avenue after a stabbing was reported.
Daphny L. Almendarez, 48, of 357 Kaufmann Ave., had a “puncture wound on the left side of her upper back that was approximately 1 centimeter in length” as well as “a large scratch on the upper left side of her back that continued to her upper left arm” and “a puncture wound on her inner left elbow that was approximately half a centimeter,” documents state.
Almendarez told police that she had asked Booth to leave her home when he began “walking around the residence and acting strange,” documents state. Booth stabbed Almendarez from behind when she opened the door for him to leave.
Donald A. Puccio, 57, also of 357 Kaufmann Ave., responded to the sound of Almendarez screaming and entered the living room, and Booth squared up to Puccio in attempt to fight, documents state. Puccio punched Booth, who fell to the ground. Puccio held Booth on the floor until police arrived.
Police recovered a knife with a blade length of about 6 inches at the scene, and Booth admitted to stabbing Almendarez, documents state.
Lt. Ted McClimon said police continue to investigate the incident.