During the COVID-19 pandemic, county emergency management officials are handling the vital task of distributing medical supplies to hospitals, long-term-care and child-care facilities and other locations.
In Dubuque County, that looks like boxes and stacks of equipment set on folding tables in the garage of the Emergency Responder Training Center, shipments from Iowa’s emergency stockpile.
“Health care, long-term-care facilities will call, and if Tom (Berger, County Emergency Management Director) has that equipment available, he sends that to the facility,” said Patrice Lambert, the county’s public health director. “But if he sees that we’re really reducing our numbers of some supply, he contacts the (Iowa Department of Public Health).”
Berger said Monday that the county has received four shipments from the state and made 56 deliveries to local health care facilities. He and his crew have been learning on the fly due to the unique nature of this pandemic.
“For 20 years, we’ve been preaching ‘When we activate the Emergency Operations Center, we need you out here,’” he said, looking at the empty conference table at the center. “We can’t do that with this one.”
Berger said shipments from the state have been better for some supplies than others.
“I have stuff that I’ve been requesting for a week that hasn’t come,” he said. “Then, some of the stuff I order, one day I put in, and the next it will be here.”
Specifically, he said he has been asking for isolation gowns since the pandemic’s start but has received nearly none.
Berger was aided early on by the emergency shelter trailer parked on site and packed with boxes of linens, stethoscopes — all he would need to set up a shelter in case of emergency for people to receive at least rudimentary care. The trailer came stocked with cots as well.
Jo Daviess County, Ill., has had a little trouble getting shipments but is in decent shape, according to County Emergency Manager Charles Pederson.
“Some of the counties who have more confirmed cases will get more equipment because they need it more,” he said. “But we are pretty well off with the supplies we have right now.”
Part of that is due to Blaum Bros. Distilling Co., of Galena, making and donating hand sanitizer.
In Dubuque, Higley Industries also ramped up sanitizer production and delivered a load to the Emergency Operations Center.
Grant County, Wis., COVID-19 public information officer Julie Durst said businesses in her communities have helped by donating what supplies they had on hand.
She said the county has just enough personal protective equipment for now, but that will only hold out if people follow instructions.
“If people are not staying at home and abiding by that Safer-At-Home (order), we’re going to see more people who have it,” Durst said.