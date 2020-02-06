SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., senior potluck serving at 11:30 a.m. Bring small dish to share. Serving ham and scalloped potatoes. Entertainment: Americana Band.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Friday
Dubuque St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., 12:05 p.m. Potosa Strings. Desserts and coffee following. Donations accepted for People In Need & church Jesus Fund.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Family Open Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road. Sponsored by the Leisure Services Department.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
VISUAL ARTS
Friday
First Fridays Art: Photos by Michael Williams, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Build a Fairy Tale, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. STEM fairy tale engineering.
LIFESTYLE
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45 a.m., meeting follows at 9. Details: 563-542-0782.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Friday
A Pirate Over 50, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
First Friday Acoustic Jam with the Alumatics, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
The Mountaintop, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St. On April 3, 1968, we find Dr.
Wayne Cook and Boots Hefel Band, 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Spirits Bar and Grill, Traditional country.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Overeaters Anonymous Thursday Morning Group, 9:30 a.m., First Congregational Church of Christ, 255 W. 10th St.
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group, 4:30 p.m., Sunset Park Place, 3730 Pennsylvania Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque. 12-step program for people who want to stop their addictive sexual behavior. For more information call 563-663-6701 and leave a message or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com All inquiries are anonymous.
Friday
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Asbury (Iowa) Eagles Club Burger Night, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Fresh-grilled hamburgers (add your toppings). The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for ages 10 and younger. Proceeds to benefit The Little Eagles Baseball.
Friday
Dubuque Eagles Club Burger Night, 5 p.m., 1175 Century Drive. Proceeds benefit “Sign on for Literacy” program.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Crochet Headband, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third St. Crochet basics for a classic headband. Pre-registration required. Bring yarn and hook, or try out techniques with practice supplies. For ages 16 and older.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Dubuque County-Key City Genealogical Society, 7 p.m., Family History Center, 685 Fremont Ave. John Gronen will present his family program on George and Viola Burden and the historic estate of Four Mounds.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.