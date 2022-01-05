A man is accused of stealing more than $66,000 from a local business by altering his time card to increase his pay to more than $5,000 per hour.
Stacy L. Ishmon, 51, of Freeport, Ill., was arrested at 12:59 a.m. Tuesday at Scott County Jail in Davenport, Iowa, on a warrant charging first-degree theft.
Online court documents state that officials at Nordstrom’s distribution center, 5050 Chavenelle Road, alerted Dubuque police to a theft on March 24. Nordstrom employees use a software program to view time cards, change deductions, request time off and adjust their time cards.
Ishmon, an employee, was able to log into the software program and adjust his hourly pay rate from $16.55 to $5,472 per hour for 12 hours of pay, documents state. Ishmon was supposed to make $1,755.26 for the pay period from Dec. 6, 2020, to Dec. 19, 2020, and instead received a direct deposit of $68,603.31.
After Ishmon received the paycheck for that amount on Dec. 24, 2020, he “stopped showing up for work, did not answer any phone calls and did not respond to any emails,” according to court documents.
Nordstrom sent a certified letter on March 4 to Ishmon’s most current address on Cedar Cross Road, but the letter was unable to be delivered.
Bank records show that, after receiving the large deposit, Ishmon made a $20,000 transfer to another person’s account and made more than $2,000 in withdrawals that day, according to court documents. Ishmon instructed the person who received the $20,000 transfer to get two $8,000 checks for Ishmon’s mother and keep the remainder of the money.
Authorities said Ishmon also made a $9,000 transfer to his son as a “graduation present and to purchase a vehicle,” documents state.
A Dubuque police officer received a call on April 21 from a person who identified himself as Ishmon.
“Ishmon stated he did not realize that ‘Nordstrom’s made the mistake’ and he thought it ‘was a grant,’” according to documents.
Ishmon told Dubuque police that he did not steal the money and the money had been put accidentally into his account.