DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Authorities said a Dyersville man illegally closed down a roadway so he could pump manure, refusing to remove the hose even after law enforcement instructed him to do so.
Robbie J. Harter, 49, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct-obstructing a public way and interference with official acts. He pleaded not guilty during a hearing this week in Iowa District Court for Delaware County.
Authorities said Harter was pumping manure from a pit on his 160th Street property across 180th Street on Dec. 6. The hose was blocking the roadway, meaning traffic could not pass.
Law enforcement officials and multiple county officials, including the county engineer and supervisors, instructed Harter to move the hose, according to court documents. Harter refused and eventually parked a tractor and hose reel across the roadway, creating a more significant blockade.