MONTICELLO, Iowa – Cloudy water could force a local swimming pool to close early during the coming days.
Monticello Aquatic Center stated in a Facebook post that pool staff are treating the water to prevent cloudiness.
“The solution will take several days if not longer to remedy the situation,” according to the post.
The pool water is safe chemically, according to the post, but swimmers cannot remain the water after it becomes cloudy.
Patrons are asked to call the pool at 319-465-6523 if they plan on arriving after 4:30 p.m. Pool staff can give patrons an approximate closing time.