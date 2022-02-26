GALENA, Ill. — When Ken Boyd was about 10, his father paid for him to take a ride in a small airplane. Ken sat on a padded bench just over the wing, with the engine right outside, and relished every second of the 20-minute ride.
As he grew up, he would climb to the roof of his family’s home in McFarland, Wis., to watch a local biplane pilot perform aerobatics.
“I said, ‘Someday, I’m going to do that,’” said Ken, now 101 and a resident of Galena, Ill. “Well, the war came along, and that gave me my chance.”
Ken became a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. With his brother Glenn “PeeWee” Boyd, he flew many missions in India, Burma and China to supply the Allied troops fighting behind Japanese lines.
Ken recently marked his 101st birthday, and Glenn soon will celebrate his 97th. In their honor, the Galena Police Department worked with nonprofit organization VetsRoll to surprise Ken and Glenn with a birthday parade at McDonald’s in Galena earlier this month.
“The Boyd brothers (are) living, breathing American history,” wrote Mark Finnegan, president and co-founder of VetsRoll, in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
EARLY YEARS
Ken and Glenn were born in McFarland in 1921 and 1925, respectively, two of 13 children in the Boyd family.
“We had a good life when we were kids,” Glenn said, recalling hunting and fishing excursions.
After high school, Ken held several jobs, from delivering ice to factory work in Madison and Stoughton, Wis., and Fort Wayne, Ind.
In the spring of 1942, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps at the age of 21. After months of training in various states, he was transporting aircraft across the U.S. when he received word that he would be deployed overseas.
From West Palm Beach, Fla., Ken took off in one of 100 C-47s, bound for India.
He recalled, “I told the guys with me, ‘Look out the window. There goes our country. We don’t know when we’ll go back again — or maybe we won’t.’”
ON THE FRONT LINES
Upon arrival in northeastern India, Ken and his fellow pilots went to work, flying supplies to American, British and Chinese troops behind Japanese lines. Seven days a week, often for more than 12 hours a day, they flew hundreds of miles through the Himalayas, navigating 15,000-foot mountains, unmapped territory and monsoons.
“It would rain all night, all day, every day for day after day. You never saw the sun, and we were flying in that,” Ken said.
Weather, terrain and enemy fire weren’t the only concerns. Ken recalled an incident when a fellow pilot struck a buzzard in flight, shattering the windshield and stunning the pilot and co-pilot.
“Then, they flew that (plane) 200 miles without a windshield,” Ken said.
Meanwhile, Glenn also enlisted in the Army Air Corps, where he earned the nickname “PeeWee” because he was “a little skinny runt.”
“I think they actually had PeeWee on my payroll,” Glenn said, laughing.
He soon was deployed to India as well, traveling by ship across the Pacific Ocean to Bombay, across to Calcutta and up to northeast India.
“When I landed in Bombay, I got a letter from my mother,” Glenn said. “She said my brother Ken was in India flying C-47s. But India’s a big country, so I thought, ‘Well, if I get where there’s any C-47s, I’ll try to contact him.’”
Soon, the two brothers connected and realized they were quartered just one block apart. Their older brother, Bob, also was serving in India, about 400 miles west of Glenn and Ken.
Ken flew more than 250 combat missions, including several of which Glenn flew alongside him. Glenn also was a cook and sometimes invited Ken to sample his dishes.
“One day, he said, ‘Come on over. We’re going to make chocolate cake,’” Ken said. “He gave me such a big piece of cake, you wouldn’t believe it. Oh, it was good. Military food wasn’t that good all the time.”
RETURN HOME
After more than a year in India, a doctor at the base saw that Ken and many of his fellow pilots were growing fatigued, and he was among a group sent home.
The trip took a month, but Ken arrived the day before his birthday in February 1945. He took a train from Miami to Chicago and was on another train to Madison. The conductor made a special stop in McFarland to let him off.
Ken took on several stateside assignments, including transporting wounded soldiers. Stationed in Indianapolis, he flew to Texas to pick up nurses, medics and equipment, then headed to a major port like San Francisco to pick up wounded soldiers and take them to a hospital near their hometown.
“Every one, when they got off the plane, would say, ‘I’m home. I’m home,’” he said. “Some of them would kiss the ground.”
Ken was discharged in the fall of 1945, and Glenn, who remained in India after Ken’s departure, returned to the U.S. not long after.
‘I ALWAYS WAS BUSY’
In the following years, the brothers held a variety of jobs, married and started families. Glenn and his wife, Patricia, have three children, while Ken has a daughter from his first marriage.
During the 1950s, both brothers started working for United Airlines in Chicago. For more than 30 years, Ken worked as a radio mechanic and Glenn worked on an outdoor ramp, loading planes.
During that time, Ken married his second wife, Elva, and the couple later moved to Galena. Elva passed away in 2014.
Ken remains in Galena, and Glenn and Patricia reside in Elkhorn, Wis., with their daughter and son-in-law.
Reflecting on his century of life, Ken attributed his successes to a can-do spirit and hardworking attitude.
“I always was busy doing things in my life,” he said. “I was looking ahead to something and planning something.”