DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Ahead of next year’s matchup between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox in Dyersville, City Council members recently signed a letter of agreement with Major League Baseball, and work is progressing on a security plan.
Jenny Weiss, an attorney representing the city, said the agreement is an outline that will be used to create an orderly event and the latest draft was the result of a lot of back and forth and negotiations between the two parties. The MLB game is slated for Aug. 13 in a new stadium at the Field of Dreams movie site.
“We wanted to make sure this (agreement) didn’t run into any free speech or 14th Amendment issues, specifically, with reference to the obligation to take commercially reasonable steps to prevent ambush marketing and also to enact a clean zone,” she said.
City Administrator Mick Michel said the yet-to-be-drafted clean zone ordinance is primarily aimed to protect MLB sponsors.
“It’s done at every major sporting event,” he said. “It prevents pop-up vendors from trying to make a buck when there are other costs they’re trying to skirt around.”
For instance, in MLB’s list of sponsors attached to the letter, it lists Barbasol as its official sponsor of shaving cream and razors. In essence, the ordinance would prevent a rival shaving company from setting up shop in town to capitalize on the hype and activity being created by MLB.
The ordinance also would keep vendors from setting up stands on the side of Iowa 136. But Michel said it was important to note that the ordinance will not impact existing local stores.
“While the city will take the steps necessary to prevent competition with Major League Baseball sponsors, we wanted to ensure that this would not negatively affect those brick-and-mortar businesses within the city who could technically fall under the definition of competitors,” Weiss recently told the council. “We believe the current language will be an explicit exemption and will allow us that protection.”
Michel said a similar ordinance was enacted on a smaller scale when RAGBRAI rolled through Dyersville in 2007.
Weiss said the letter does not constitute a legal agreement, and many specific items still will need to be brought before the council to be approved.
Mayor Jim Heavens said there were several things in the letter that struck him, including a security plan that is supposed to be approved by all parties.
Weiss said the proposal likely will be consistent with agreements that the MLB has used with other venues, but there is a difference in providing security for a large metropolitan area versus a rural venue surrounded by cornfields.
“Dyersville has its own unique characteristics and needs, and we need to make sure any agreement we put in place will address those,” she said.
Michel said city officials already are working with the FBI as well as the State of Iowa and MLB security, adding that, basically, two security plans are being crafted — one for the Field of Dreams movie site and one for the surrounding area.
“We hope to have that finalized within the next 60 to 90 days,” he said.
Michel said the security plan likely won’t come before the council for approval, due to its sensitive nature.