With just more than four months left until the 2020 U.S. Census count date, Dubuque leaders are exploring ways to make sure local residents participate.
The results of the national population count — set for April 1 — will play a role in the distribution of billions of dollars in federal funds and determining legislative districts, among other things.
“The importance of that count every 10 years is huge, not only in the country, but also in the state, in our metropolitan region and in our community,” said Laura Carstens, planning services manager for the City of Dubuque.
Dubuque reaches outCity officials recently convened a committee of community leaders to assist with outreach leading up to the 2020 census. During an initial meeting, members heard from city and U.S. Census Bureau staff about the importance and logistics of the population count.
Bureau officials estimate that more than $675 billion in federal funds distributed each year is tied to census data. Carstens said based on recent estimates, the City of Dubuque could stand to lose up to $2,000 per person, per year if its population is not properly counted.
“That’s a staggering amount of money,” she said.
Census data also is important for grant applications and helping city leaders understand the demographics of their residents, said Guy Hemenway, assistant planner for the City of Dubuque.
The city’s efforts will focus on reaching populations that are more difficult to count, such as people for whom English is a second language, people who are elderly, minority populations and those experiencing homelessness, he said.
Officials seek to reach out to trusted leaders in those communities who can communicate the importance of the census and that the information collected from it is confidential, Hemenway said.
“We’re going to work with people in the community who are trusted and who are community leaders in their respective communities,” he said.
One population that will be important to reach for the 2020 census is Dubuque’s Marshallese community, Hemenway said.
Officials will seek people who are bilingual and are trusted in the Marshallese community to help with their efforts. Community leaders could also reach out to people at gatherings and events held by Marshallese community members.
“From what we understand ... they’re grossly under-counted,” Hemenway said.
Community ConsiderationsLeaders in other tri-state area communities also are starting to look at how they will be impacted by the coming census.
In Platteville, Wis., members of a Complete Count Committee have worked to let agencies know about available jobs with the U.S. Census Bureau and are starting to brainstorm ways to raise awareness about the census.
Ideas discussed so far have included inserting census information into city communications and setting up tables at community events, such as basketball games, said Joe Carroll, the city’s community development director.
One group Platteville leaders are particularly concerned about counting is University of Wisconsin-Platteville students who live off campus.
Students living in residence halls are included in the census’ group quarters count, but students living off campus may not realize they would count as Platteville residents for census purposes, Carroll said.
“We’ve got to get the word out that they should respond and respond as residents of Platteville,” Carroll said.
In Peosta, Iowa, officials have been getting the word out about available census jobs and have been completing reports to make sure as many residents as possible receive their census invitations in the mail in March.
In addition to ensuring census officials have addresses for all local residents, Peosta leaders also have been notifying officials of new homes being constructed so the people who live in those houses by April 1 will be included, City Clerk Karen Snyder said.
“We wanted to at least have those additional addresses included because we have so many building permits in a year,” she said.
Peosta officials are expecting a substantial jump in population since the 2010 census, when fewer than 1,400 people lived in the city. Snyder estimates that Peosta’s population could be about 1,900 to 2,000 at the time of the census.
That should allow the city to receive additional revenue from the road use and local-option sales taxes, Snyder said.
Officials in East Dubuque, Ill., however, are expecting the 2020 census will show a drop in their population from 10 years earlier. City Manager Loras Herrig said that if the city’s population were to be under-counted, it could even further tighten access to funds based on census data.
“This is sort of your report card, a lot of times, of how you’ve done,” Herrig said. “Unfortunately, our grade maybe won’t be as high as we’d like it to be, but we’ll strive to do better.”