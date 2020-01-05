SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday, Jan. 6
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital — Bartels Conference Room, 350 N. Grandview Ave. Details: 563-556-4975.
Lego Explorers, 4 p.m., Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Kindergarten and Up. With a new theme each month, help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos and Duplo Blocks.
Open Gym — Granny Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road. The Leisure Services Department is sponsoring Granny Basketball on Mondays from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon Intermediate line dancing.
Sibling Class, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center,
250 Mercy Drive. No fee.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road. Meets every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Denny’s Lux Club.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dominoes, cards.
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13th St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Tuesday Tinkers, 4 p.m., Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Kindergarten-third grade. Learn about science and be a tinker at these STEM programs Limited to 20 per month, pre-registration required.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Fold Calendar Craft, 6 p.m., Epworth Branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. First-fifth grades. Make and decorate a personal hand calendar where you can mark important dates and keep track of when your library books are due.
Pinocchio’s Puppets, 3:30 p.m., Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. Pre-Kindergarten-fifth grade. Learn about puppets, make a hand puppet and marionette craft. Every child will receive a ticket voucher to the Heritage Center’s show Pinocchio on Jan. 25. Pre-registration required.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Thursday, Jan. 9
The Salvation Army Senior Potluck, 11:30 a.m., Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. Bring a small dish to share. Serving Sloppy Joes and chips. Entertainment will be Marshallian Dancers.
Friday, Jan. 10
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road. Open Basketball Play on Friday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
St. Luke’s Fabulous Friday Artist Performance Series, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main Street (accessible dropoff alley entrance). Free. 12:05 p.m. performance: Dr. Charles Barland, organ; Sue Hattel, clarinet; Ann Duchow, violin; David Patterson, cello; Desserts follow. Donations accepted for People In Need and church Jesus Fund.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Clothes Give Away, 9 p.m., Dubuque Church of God, 1496 Central Ave. Clothes of all sizes for all ages. All are welcome. Details: Rev. Kuhn at 563-581-3101.
Imagination Center, 10:30 a.m., Epworth branch, 110 Biermann Road, Epworth, Iowa. Kindergarten and Up. Explore and create at three different “creation stations” at this monthly art and craft program.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Brown Bottle Bandits, 1:30 p.m., Tips Up Food & Spirits, 16991 Asbury Rd. Sundown Mountain, North Lodge.
Wednesday, Jan 8
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday, Jan. 10
Andy Wilberding Live, 8 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St.
Jeff Theisen, 5 p.m., Tips Up Food, 16991 Asbury Road.
Ron Lubbers singing, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Ron sings dance and song requests: Elvis, Neil Diamond, Frank Sinatra, George Strait, Alan Jackson and more.
Steep Canyon Rangers, 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
Theresa Rosetta at Dimensional Brewing Co., 7 p.m., 67 Main St.
Saturday, Jan. 11
John Moran Live, 8 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St., Hotel Julien Dubuque.
Joie Wails, 1:30 p.m., Tips Up Food & Spirits, 16991 Asbury Road.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Dog House, 1646 Asbury Road.
Latin Club Night ft. DJ Papi, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Matt McPherson Live Music, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Galena LitFest: Getting Rid of Mabel: Author Reception, 2 p.m., Amelia’s Under the Lamplight Dinner Theater, 129 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. Keziah Frost will discuss her path to publication and share thoughts on the new genre of “up-lit.”
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Galena LitFest: Dreams in Fiction, 2 p.m., Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., Galena, Ill. A two hour workshop exploring the use of dreams in fiction.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Galena Litfest: Writing for Young People, 10 a.m., Galena Public Library, 601 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill. An overview of writing for different age groups of children from picture books to young adult. Attendees will be guided through creative exercises designed to kick start new kidlit ideas.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Galena LitFest: Self-Publish with Inkie.org! 2 p.m., Galena Public Library, 601 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill. Learn about Inkie.org, a suite of self-publishing tools and resources available for free to everyone in Illinois.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Galena LitFest: Jane Austen and the Uses of the Gothic, 2 p.m., Galena Public Library, 601 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill. Using examples from Northanger Abbey, Dr. Carol Poston (Professor Emerita, St. Xavier University) will examine how Austen used the rich tradition of the female Gothic.
DESTINATIONS
Monday, Jan. 6
Retired Eagles Activity Club (R.E.A.C.), 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
LEARNING
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Device Advice, 2 p.m., Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Did you receive a new device for the holiday, and aren’t quite sure what to do with it? Come in, and we’ll do our best to help you figure it out.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Yoga Fury — Get Zen AF! 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Let it out with Kaity Kemp at no-judgment, affirming Yoga Fury, 2nd Thursday monthly. Cost is $15 for the drop-in yoga you need and a shot during break.
LIFESTYLE
Monday, Jan. 6
Human Trafficking Awareness, 6:30 p.m., Statera, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. A frank human trafficking discussion for teens, parents, guardians and those who work with teens.
Tuesday, Jan 7
Natural Momma Birth Class 6:30 p.m., Statera, 3375 Lake Ridge Dr. Pregnant or trying to conceive? This workshop will equip your mind, body and spirit.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Dubuque’s Memory Cafe, 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. A place for friendship for people with dementia and their caregivers.
Friday, Jan. 10
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45 a.m., meeting follows at 9 a.m. Call 563-542-0782.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday, Jan. 9
Dollar Burger Night, 5 p.m., Millennium Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Join us every Thursday night in East Dubuque for $1 burgers! Purchase any beverage, and your burger is only a buck. Toppings are 50 cents each.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Galena Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Prairie Ridge of Galena, 1 Prairie Ridge Drive, Galena, Ill., near Midwest Medical Center. The market has entered winter mode and will be open once a month from 9 a.m.-noon through April.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Monday, Jan. 6
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Crochet Winter Headband, 6 p.m., Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Ages 16 & Up. Learn how to keep your ears warm and look stylish at the same time. Plan to bring your own skein of worsted/bulky weight yarn, and a size I/J hook. Please pre-register for the program.
Trivia Night at Riverboat Lounge, 7 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St., Hotel Julien Dubuque. Gather a group of 3-5 of your smartest friends for Trivia Night. Prizes will be awarded. Tonight’s theme is “Hollywood Murders.”
Thursday, Jan. 9
Crochet Winter Headband, 4 p.m., Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. Ages 16 & Up. Please pre-register for the program.
Embroiderer’s Guild of America Fleur de Lis Chapter, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Details: Ruth at 563-580-3234.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Saturday, Jan. 11
DIY Photo Tiles, 10:30 a.m., Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Grades six and older, adults Included. Collage and waterproof tiles for unique coasters or connectible wall art. Bring photos (computer printed paper is okay), or use our magazines for images.
Safe Maker Training, 10 a.m., Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Ages 16 and older. Learn the safety basics for the Makerspace materials, and be free to use supplies on Open Cabinet days, without supervision. Training should take 15-30 minutes. Please register on our website.
Monday, Jan. 6
Local 94 UAW Fundraisers, 5 p.m., Wendy’s, 16th St. 10% of all sales goes towards charities.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
B2B Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides?
Make-A-Wish Committee, 5:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital-Dubuque,
350 N. Grandview Ave.
Friday, Jan. 10
Stars & S’mores 7 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. Discover the night sky! We will have the scopes out to look at objects and point out constellations. We will also have a campfire and s’mores. Call 563-556-6745 to RSVP.