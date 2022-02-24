The National Weather Service will hold in-person and virtual severe weather spotter training sessions this spring.
The sessions cover severe weather hazards, including thunderstorms and tornadoes. The sessions are free and take about two hours to complete.
Area sessions include:
More information, including details on virtual session options, is available at weather.gov/dvn/spotters, weather.gov/arx/skywarn_schedule and weather.gov/mkx/spotter-schedule.
