The National Weather Service will hold in-person and virtual severe weather spotter training sessions this spring.

The sessions cover severe weather hazards, including thunderstorms and tornadoes. The sessions are free and take about two hours to complete.

Area sessions include:

  • March 2: 6:30 p.m., Manchester (Iowa) Fire Department, 400 E. Main St.
  • March 10: 7 p.m., Garnavillo (Iowa) Fire Department, 206 W. Centre St.
  • March 30: 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Emergency Management, 14928 Public Safety Way, in Dubuque
  • April 18: 6:30 p.m., Lancaster (Wis.) High School, 806 E. Elm St.
  • April 25: 6:30 p.m., Lafayette County Highway Shop, 11974 Ames Road, in Darlington, Wis.

More information, including details on virtual session options, is available at weather.gov/dvn/spotters, weather.gov/arx/skywarn_schedule and weather.gov/mkx/spotter-schedule.

Tags

Recommended for you