Hempstead award
Dubuque Hempstead High School students earned third place in the Lifting Our Voices for Equity (L.O.V.E.) Project competition at the national Career Development Conference through Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG). Students Ava Runde (striped pants), Laila Saunders (flowered dress) and Kialah Hill (turtleneck) received their award at the competition last week.

 Contributed

A trio of Dubuque Hempstead students recently were named national finalists in a competition through a career development program that asked them to find solutions for an inequity in their community.

Seniors Kialah Hill and Ava Runde and junior Laila Saunders took third place in the Lifting Our Voices for Equity (L.O.V.E.) Project competition, held during the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) National Career Development Conference in Florida last week.

