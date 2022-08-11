DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Major League Baseball is returning to the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, and with it comes big-league concession prices.
Hungry fans attending tonight’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will want to bring a little extra money, but cash won’t be necessary, and in fact, won’t be accepted at most places.
A long wall of concession tents line a gravel lot behind the grandstand at the Field of Dreams stadium adjacent to the movie site, but all are listed as cashless locations. There is a concession stand located at the bottom of the grandstand along the right-field line, too.
Fans looking for a quick bite to eat without waiting in line and missing part of the game will have the option for mobile ordering, with pickup located at the bottom of the stairs leading down from the seating section along the left-field line.
There are some specialty items on the menu, including a cheesecake chimichanga ($8) and a hot chicken sandwich ($14), available at select concession stands.
The most expensive item on the menu is a bucket of cheese curds, available in both regular and jalapeno recipes, for $18. A regular order of cheese curds is $9.
There are plenty of options for dinner at the ballpark.
A Heartland chicken sandwich is the most expensive entree, at $14. The Field of Dreams Nachos — which include pulled pork, avocado cream and corn and tomato salsa — has a price tag of $13.
A vegetarian wrap costs $12 and includes hummus, roasted corn, black beans, tomato and lettuce.
A grilled hamburger with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and pickles costs $10. Polish sausage, complete with caramelized onions and mustard, is also $10.
Traditional ballpark fare is also available.
A bag of Almost Famous popcorn is $8, while a bag of peanuts will set you back $7. Ice cream novelties are $6, and assorted bags of potato chips and candy (M&M’s, Twizzlers and Skittles) cost $4.
All-beef hot dogs, ballpark nachos, hand-tossed French fries and Bavarian pretzels are $7 each, though adding cheese to the pretzel will cost an extra $2.
Corn dogs and deep-fried Oreos are also $7.
A 20-ounce bottle of soda — Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Nature’s Twist lemonade — is $6. Aquafina water is available in 20-ounce ($5) or one-liter ($7) bottles. A bottle of lemon-lime Gatorade is $6.
Adult beverages hit the high end of the major-league pricing scale.
Cans of domestic beer — Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob Ultra and Busch Light — are $10, while premium can beer — Ruthie Pilsner, Corona Premier, Corona Extra and Textile Brewing Co.’s If You Brew It … — cost $11 each.
Bud Light Seltzer is $11, watermelon and pineapple spirits are $12, and Corona seltzers cost $15.
The average price for a beer at the 30 MLB stadiums is just less than $7.
A Field of Dreams souvenir cup is available at several food stands for $5 but does not include a beverage.
