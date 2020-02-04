FENNIMORE, Wis. – Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, will hold a series of listening sessions this month within the 17th Senate District.
Local sessions include from 11 a.m to noon Monday at Southwest Technical College, Room 110, 1800 Bronson Blvd, Fennimore, and 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at Rewey Village Hall, 218 West St., according to a press release.
The release states that the sessions provide residents an opportunity to provide input. Speaking time may be limited due to session attendance.
Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranelm, R-Cuba City, Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, and Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, have been invited to participate in the sessions within their Assembly districts.
Marklein’s 17th Senate District includes all or parts of Grant, Green, Iowa, Juneau, Lafayette, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties.