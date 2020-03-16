MANCHESTER, Iowa — Sentencing was postponed Monday for a Delaware County, Iowa, man facing life in prison after being convicted of killing his wife with a corn rake.
Todd M. Mullis, 43, of Earville, was to be sentenced Tuesday, March 17, pending the outcome of a hearing on motions from Mullis’ attorneys seeking a new trial.
Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter on Monday ordered the hearing be continued over public health concerns related to the novel coronavirus.
“The prosecutor from the attorney general’s office has not been feeling well, and she was concerned about being present,” Bitter said in an emailed response to a Telegraph Herald inquiry. “The hearing would have likely attracted a large number of people, including multiple media sources from various states. The State has strongly discouraged any gathering that involves more than 50 people. Out of an abundance of caution, and with the consent of both parties, the hearing was continued.”
A new date and time has not yet been scheduled.
The Iowa Supreme Court on Saturday issued an order postponing all criminal jury trials until April 20 and all civil jury trials until May 4, unless the jury has been sworn in, to protect public safety by mitigating the possible spread of the virus.