A Jackson County couple faces felony neglect charges after allegedly driving while impaired with three kids in a vehicle.
Ryan H. McCreight, 34, and Jaqueline R. Martinez, 32, both of Maquoketa, Iowa, were arrested at 10:16 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Dodge Street.
McCreight was arrested on charges of three counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, possession of marijuana and second-offense operating while intoxicated.
Martinez was arrested on charges of three counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, public intoxication and open container in a vehicle.
Neglect or abandonment of a dependent person is a class “C” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Court documents state that police responded to the Kwik Star at 2685 Dodge St. for a report of an impaired driver with children in the vehicle. McCreight was attempting to start the vehicle when police arrived. Martinez was the front-seat passenger and her three children, ages 13, 5 and 2, were in the back.
Marijuana and open containers of alcohol were observed in the vehicle, according to documents.