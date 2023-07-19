A fish at a Dubuque museum prefers fast-flowing water and pebbly river bottoms.
Those preferences put the blue sucker at odds with lake-like pools created by river dams and silty, sediment-filled water.
“They do like to live among a coarser material (on the bottom), so you won’t find them in slow-moving, silty waters,” said Jacob Harmon, an aquarist at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. “You will find them in faster-flowing areas like rapids.”
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile examines a relatively rare — albeit native — fish in the Dubuque area.
‘THEY SIFT THROUGH THE GRAVEL’
Blue suckers are known for their elongated shape, long dorsal fin, small head and blunt snout that overhangs a horizontal mouth.
“When you see a blue sucker out of the water, they have a darkish blue color — a deep navy,” Harmon said.
The museum’s single blue sucker is approximately 2 years old and lives in the paddlefish exhibit, sharing a tank with paddlefish and species of sturgeon.
The blue sucker is often seen pushing its snout along the gravel at the bottom of the tank.
“They sift through gravel because they mostly eat a lot of invertebrates,” Harmon said. “They mostly stay on the bottom.”
Harmon said blue suckers are relatively rare in local waters.
“They’re not as common as we’d like them to be,” he said. “Their habitat is being altered, which is a reason why these guys are classified as potentially being threatened.”
The lock and dam system on the Mississippi River stilled some fast-flowing areas of the waterway and can prevent blue suckers traveling upstream.
“They live in larger rivers and streams around here — but you’re not going to find them in something like Catfish Creek,” Harmon said. “You will find them in places like the Maquoketa River. As spawning happens, they will move upstream to shallower water. But dams can prevent that from happening.”
Harmon said the species is more prevalent in places like Montana.
“Up on the Missouri River there are longer stretches of unimpeded water,” he said. “That is more pristine habitat for them.”
Harmon said finding blue sucker in a waterway is a sign of good water quality.
“They are considered a bio-indication species,” he said. “If we don’t see them in a stream system, we suspect that something is possibly going wrong and we can possibly help manage for that.
‘LIKE HORNS ON A RAM’
Harmon said in optimum temperatures, male blue suckers will develop small, hardened growths on their faces called “tubercles.”
“There is not a whole lot known about tubercles, but we do know that they appear on males during spawning,” he said. “It’s believed that other suckers can differentiate between species (because of the tubercles). Females will know that these are my males that I can spawn with. It’s also believed that males will use (tubercles) to fight with other males for territory, so they are like horns on a ram.”