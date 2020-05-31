Dubuque City Council meeting

Dubuque City Council members are scheduled to meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 1. The meeting can be watched live on CityChannel Dubuque (Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2), cityofdubuque.org/media and facebook.com/cityofdubuque.

To submit input before or during the meeting, contact ctyclerk@cityofdubuque.org or comment on the live video on the city’s Facebook page.

A full meeting agenda with links containing supporting documents can be found at www.bit.ly/2XC1nsA.