Nearly 1,200 Dubuque households experiencing extreme financial hardship could benefit from the expansion of a city utility subsidy under consideration by the Dubuque City Council.
On Monday, June 1, council members will consider the revision of city ordinances to include water and sewer service in an existing program that provides a 50% monthly discount on refuse collection and stormwater base rate fees.
The changes have been spurred by the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s something that we can do, and we need to do, to make it a little bit easier for folks to stay in their homes and keep on keeping on,” said Council Member Ric Jones. “It’s not just the city that is in dire straits. It’s every single person whose life is changed.”
The average single-family residential utility customer would save $20.75 on its monthly bill.
Nearly 500 people already are enrolled in the program, but to accommodate up to 1,174 expected users, the council increased funding in the 2021 fiscal year budget from about $81,000 to $292,000.
The discount would not begin to be applied to utility bills until July 1.
To qualify, applicants must be city residents and a billed residential utility customer and provide proof of extreme financial hardship.
Additionally, they must earn a household income equal to or less than those used by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for its Section 8 housing program. For a household of four, that comes to no more than $41,450 annually.
In the event all slots are taken, a waiting list of additional applicants will be established, said City Manager Mike Van Milligen. If an enrolled customer experiences an income change or drops out of the program, a new applicant could be admitted.
“But as we know, things are changing very quickly, and so we don’t know if people going back to work will lessen the demand,” he said.
Council members also will consider extending the 2020 fiscal year stormwater utility rate of $8.29 to the 2021 fiscal year due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rate was scheduled to increase to $8.85.
City water and sewer rates also will remain the same during the 2021 fiscal year, while the solid waste collection fee will decrease from $15.62 to $14.99 per month for basic service.