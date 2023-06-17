Dubuque's Jackson Park was bustling Saturday afternoon as hundreds of people gathered to celebrate Juneteenth with friends and family.
The Multicultural Family Center hosted its 13th annual event to celebrate the national holiday commemorating the end of chattel slavery in the U.S.
More than 400 people attended the event and were treated to free food, inflatables and community booths from more than 20 different organizations in the community.
The event also featured a DJ, free haircuts and popular lawn games like bean bag toss.
The event kicked off with the singing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing” by two community members. The song was adopted by the NAACP in 1919 as its official song and gained popularity during the civil rights movement in the mid-20th century.
Justin Blackman was attending his third Juneteenth celebration.
Blackman said the decision to have it in Jackson Park instead of Comiskey Park — like in some previous years — made sense.
“I went to the celebration last year, and this one was a lot bigger turnout because this is more in the middle of the community, and it brought more new faces … it’s been beautiful,” he said. “I know it’s supposed to be a celebration of our freedom, but for me, it's more of a celebration of bringing people together.”
Juneteenth has been celebrated since June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and issued General Order No. 3, officially declaring the end of slavery in the state, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
Also called Emancipation Day, Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.
Thomas Wanke came down to support his friend, who was the DJ for the event.
Wanke said he first became aware of Juneteenth when it became a federal holiday.
“This is my first time celebrating the holiday in my nearly 70 years of existence,” he said. Coming down here and experiencing other cultures is very refreshing.”
Wanke said Dubuque should have more events celebrating different cultures year-round and not just once in a while for a holiday.
With all the violence and hatred going around, we need more stuff like this," he said. "This to me feels like one big family right here, and that's how communities are supposed to act.”
Chiquita Kight was at the event raising money for her daughter, Chaniece, who was diagnosed with sickle cell disease when she was a baby.
She said it was important for her to come out and raise awareness for her daughter’s disease as World Sickle Cell Awareness Day falls on the same day as Juneteenth.
“Juneteenth is a day to celebrate Black excellence for African-Americans, and sickle cell is a disease that predominately affects African-Americans,” she said. “It’s an honor for me to be here celebrating Juneteenth while also advocating for my daughter.”
Ricardo Cunningham was at the event on behalf of the Dubuque Black Men Coalition.
For Cunningham, Juneteenth is not just a celebration of the end of slavery but also a time to recognize how the descendants of formerly enslaved people have thrived in the United States.
“It’s an opportunity to celebrate freedom in different ways,” he said. “Exposing people to other cultures is never a bad thing, and that’s what we're trying to do today by showcasing our culture’s food, music and art.”