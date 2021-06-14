The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Kortez D. Bracey, 34, of 852 W. Fifth St., No. 1, was arrested at 5:57 a.m. Saturday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Bracey assaulted Shakari Clark, 33, of the same residence.
- Dakota T. Schneider, 27, of 1430
1/2
- Iowa St., was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Pinard Street on charges of third-degree criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
- Trevor M. Finn, 23, of 2090 Key Largo Drive, No. 2, was arrested at 11:07 a.m. Friday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Finn assaulted Allee K. Matthew, 21, of the same residence.