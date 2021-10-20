Sorry, an error occurred.
Applications are being accepted for City Life, the City of Dubuque’s free citizen academy program.
The program gives residents an opportunity to learn more about city services and staff, according to a press release. The program also includes tours of city facilities.
The program features sessions held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday evenings — on Nov. 2, 4, 9, 16, 18 and 23. Dinner is provided.
The fall program is limited to 25 participants. Applications are due by Friday, Oct. 22.
The program also will be offered in the spring.
To apply and for more information, visit cityofdubuque.org/citylife or contact City of Dubuque Community Engagement Coordinator Temwa Phiri at 563-589-4180 or tphiri@cityofdubuque.org.
