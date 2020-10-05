Trick-or-treat or not? Dubuque City Council members on Monday decided to let residents make that choice for themselves.
Council members proclaimed that trick-or-treating will be allowed in the city from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, dubbed the “physically distanced, COVID-19-safe, trick-or-treat night.”
The proclamation was supported unanimously by council members as a means of allowing the annual Halloween tradition, while still trying to promote safety during the pandemic.
While the council’s proclamation allows for trick-or-treating in the city, it also asks that residents consider safer alternatives, such as pumpkin carving, virtual Halloween costume contests or a Halloween movie night.
Council Member Ric Jones said the city should allow trick-or-treating, but it shouldn’t be promoted.
“I don’t think we should discourage it, but I don’t think we should encourage it, either,” he said. “I do think we should establish the times that it can happen if it’s going to happen, so that doorbells aren’t ringing all night.”
The decision was made following an analysis by city Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan on the potential risks of trick-or-treating. In her report, Corrigan outlined the potential harm that could occur if trick-or-treating was banned in the city this year.
“The fewer trick-or-treat options available in the area will increase the number of participants (at those options) and make it more difficult to follow safe public health measures,” Corrigan stated in her report. “For instance, if the City of Dubuque does not allow trick-or-treat, another area community or event sponsoring trick-or-treat may become overwhelmed.”
Council Member Laura Roussell said she supported the proclamation because trick-or-treating is an event that residents voluntarily participate in. Those that are uncomfortable, given the pandemic, don't need to.
“It offers something where families can make their own decision,” she said. “I think that would be a win-win solution during this very challenging time.”
Residents that participate should practice social distancing and are encouraged to wear masks.
Council Member Brad Cavanagh said he believes allowing trick-or-treating will give residents some feeling of normalcy.
“I’ve been not looking forward to this particular discussion as I watched it coming up because I remember how terrible it felt to have to keep the pools closed this summer,” he said. “I just didn’t want to do something else that would get my kids to speak to me any less than they already do because of the pool decision.”
The proclamation warns residents to avoid potentially "higher-risk activities" on Halloween, including hand-distributed treats or "mingling with members outside of your family."
Cavanagh said that while trick-or-treating is allowed, he encourages residents to use alternative methods of distributing cand.
“I’m just glad that we’re able to move forward with this as a community, and I just hope that everybody’s able to think about each other and do this as responsibly as possible,” he said.