A Dyersville man was sentenced to 10 days in jail after pulling a knife on another man outside a Dyersville apartment complex.
Alan G. Bly, 59, was recently given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for a charge of assault. However, he was also given credit for 10 days already served.
Bly was initially charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge as part of a plea deal. He also must pay court costs and attorney fees and comply with a no-contact order for Terrell D. Fuller, of Dyersville.
Court documents state that law enforcement responded Nov. 18 to reports of a man pulling a knife on another at an apartment complex on Ninth Avenue Southwest in Dyersville.
Fuller told officers that he was at the complex to perform electrical work and was sitting in his work vehicle when Bly approached the driver's side window, documents state. Bly then pulled a knife from his pocket and held it up toward Fuller. Fuller rolled up his window and drove away.