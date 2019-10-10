Authorities said a man was killed Wednesday night when a truck’s dump box came down on top of him south of Dubuque.
The 61-year-old was a Dubuque County resident, but his name was not immediately released by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that emergency responders were alerted to the accident at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, though it does not state where the incident occurred. Responders found the man “pinned between the dump box and the frame of the truck.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The investigation revealed that the victim was cutting metal on the frame when the dump box came down on top of him,” the release states.