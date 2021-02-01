PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Public Library has eliminated fines for overdue items in an effort to address social inequality and promote youth literacy.
More than 1,000 library patrons in 2020 were blocked from checking out items due to incurring fines of more than $5, according to a press release.
Research has found that fines disproportionately affect lower-income households and youths, erecting a barrier to library use, the release stated.
Patrons will incur a bill if an item is not returned after 30 days, at which point the item is assumed to be lost.