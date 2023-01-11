Iowa Condition of the State

Gov. Kim Reynolds gives the Condition of the State address to members of the Iowa Legislature inside the House Chamber on Tuesday at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines.

 Kelsey Kremer The Des Moines Register via AP

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday unveiled her education reform plan for this year, including to release public dollars for private schools, in her 2023 Condition of the State.

“Obviously, Kim Reynolds is filled with passion and forward thinking for the state of Iowa,” said Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, after the speech.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.