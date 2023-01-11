DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday unveiled her education reform plan for this year, including to release public dollars for private schools, in her 2023 Condition of the State.
“Obviously, Kim Reynolds is filled with passion and forward thinking for the state of Iowa,” said Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, after the speech.
Reynolds, a Republican, has tried unsuccessfully twice before to enact a less-expansive program of taxpayer-funded scholarships for private school. However, her more far-reaching program this year could finally be approved thanks to larger Republican majorities in both the House and Senate.
In describing her private school scholarship program, Reynolds said she supported public schools but thought all children, not only those from wealthy families, should have the ability to attend private schools. The $7,598 she proposes making available to each student — the same amount the state allocates for a child in public schools — would initially be focused on lower-income children who want to attend a private school, but after three years it would be available regardless of income.
“Some families may want an education that conforms to their faith and moral convictions. Some kids may have ambitions and abilities that require a unique educational setting. Others may experience bullying or have special needs,” Reynolds said. “Regardless of the reason, every parent should have a choice of where to send their child, and that choice shouldn’t be limited to families who can afford it.”
Iowa Rep. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, now represents Delaware County and the Dubuque County township covering Cascade. He is vice chair of the House of Representatives Education Committee.
“This is about an eight-year progression,” he said of the Legislature discussing school choice reform. “I am open to the discussion in whatever form it comes.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said after the speech that private school vouchers like those proposed had been tried in other states and never helped children.
“In the long run, it will cause consolidation of rural school districts and, in urban centers, larger class sizes,” she said.
New in this year’s proposal, Reynolds said students who had already been transferred to private school from public school would receive partial state funding, phased in over three years.
That addition would make the proposal even more costly for public schools, said Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque.
“It’s going to be very expensive, a major hit to our public school funds,” she said.
Democratic lawmakers each year request education funding increases to match the level of inflation. Each recent year, the Republican majority has passed increases, but to a level lower than inflation.
In recent years, Reynolds has requested a specific level of increase to state per-pupil funding. This year, she did not. That number — known as State Supplemental Aid — is needed by school boards in March to decide their annual budgets.
“If your only idea is ‘more funding,’ then you’re not putting in the work, and you’re not really focused on our children,” Reynolds said. “Today, we spend $3.6 billion on preK-12 education, $1 billion more than we did in 2012. There are states that spend much less, with better results. This isn’t about money.”
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, serves on the House Education Committee and supports the governor’s general vision for school choice. But he said any change to law also likely will address critiques that public and private schools do not have the same transparency and expectations.
“A lot of the public schools are saying, ‘Private schools aren’t held accountable like we are,’” he said. “Well, from what I hear, she’ll take care of that in the full bill.”
Reynolds also proposed allowing school districts to use allocated public funds — earmarked for a specific purpose but unused — to increase teacher pay.
The Condition of the State also included Reynolds’ proposals to reduce the number of opioid-related deaths in Iowa. She pitched increased penalties for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl in any amount.
Reynolds also proposed distributing more naloxone to first responders to combat overdoses.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, has worked on opioid prevention policy since serving on the statewide taskforce in 2017. He said after the speech that more naloxone for first responders, at least, was a good idea.
“I agree that we need to make access to naloxone easier — a necessary but not sufficient step in addressing the opioid crisis by preventing overdoses and alleviating substance use disorders,” he said.
In her annual address, Reynolds led by praising past actions by her party’s majorities in both chambers and the laws she had signed; several major tax cuts, restricting collective bargaining and returning children to in-person class earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic than most states.
Reynolds also dismissed what she called “hysteria” from Democrats and others who had questioned Republicans when major law changes had been pushed through by the trifecta majority.
“We’ve been told time and time again that our bold agenda would wreck our economy, demolish our education system and lead to the collapse of state government,” Reynolds said. “We’ve heard these accusations from political opponents, as expected. But we’ve also heard them from members of the media and even from so-called experts.”
James said she was disappointed by what she called Reynolds’ divisive tone.
“Name-calling and insults are beneath the office of the governor,” she said. “We have the opportunity when we come back to raise the level of discourse and respect. The governor did not do that.”
Reynolds also proposed expanding the law passed last year that bolsters nonabortion maternal health services, legislation led by Koelker and Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire.
