In order to keep serving clients Saturday breakfast, Dubuque Area Labor Harvest officials will swap their usual sit-down meals for take-out breakfasts this weekend.
“Due to the COVID -19 pandemic, we will be serving breakfast in take-out containers and serving it to attendees at the door to help enforce the social distancing guidelines,” according to a news release. “There will be no seating available in the building.”
The next breakfast will be held from 7 to 8:30 a.m. today.
For more updates on meals and other food giveaways call the labor harvest at 563-582-5947.