The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Edwin M. Galino, 50, of Chalmette, La., was arrested at 11:53 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of the Northwest Arterial and Associates Drive on charges of possession of cocaine and operating while intoxicated.
- Deandre P. Davis, 30, of Chicago, was arrested at 7:41 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of West 17th and Main streets on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, two counts of interference with official acts and operating while intoxicated.