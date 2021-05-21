Authorities have identified four people injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Dubuque.
Nicole M. Havens, 39, and Serenity L. Havens, 11, both of Apple River, Ill., Jaiden M. Basalyga, 17, of Dubuque, and Sebastian N. Fleming, 24, no address listed, were all transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police reported that Nicole Havens, with Serenity Havens and Fleming as passengers, was driving west in the 2700 block of Dodge Street at 3:19 p.m. when she attempted to turn left into a private driveway, causing her vehicle to collide with an eastbound vehicle driven by Basalyga.
Havens was cited with failure to yield upon making a left turn.