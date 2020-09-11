A Dubuque police officer reported arresting an intoxicated driver Wednesday night after the driver ran a red light and nearly struck the officer’s patrol vehicle.
Shaunguel J. Gentry, 22, of Thornton, Ill., was arrested on charges of operating while under the influence, possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts, as well as a warrant charging providing false identification information.
He also was cited with failure to obey a steady red signal and failure to provide proof of financial liability for his vehicle.
Officer Jordan Waddick reported being on patrol and driving west on 14th Street through its intersection with Central Avenue just before midnight Wednesday. Waddick had a green light, but a vehicle driven by Gentry, driving south on Central, ran the red light and “nearly struck my patrol vehicle,” court documents state.
Gentry was pulled over, and Waddick reported that he exhibited signs of intoxication. Documents state that he denied drinking but said he smoked marijuana about three hours earlier.
Gentry was arrested on the warrant. Police reported that he was carrying a bag of marijuana and a digital scale.
Officers then had to pull him into the police vehicle when he refused to get in.
Documents state that he failed field sobriety tests at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, and his blood alcohol content measured at 0.128%. The legal driving limit is 0.08%.