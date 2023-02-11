Team Care Bears enjoy some music as the wait to tee off on the fifth hole during the Ice Golf Classic for St. Mark Youth Enrichment at Mid-Town Marina in East Dubuque, Ill., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
The youngest competitor on the course, Laney Goerdt, 8 months, holds onto a club during the Ice Golf Classic for St. Mark Youth Enrichment at Mid-Town Marina in East Dubuque, Ill., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
Zachary Thompson with team Care Bears sinks a putt as Carla Siegert looks on during the Ice Golf Classic for St. Mark Youth Enrichment at Mid-Town Marina in East Dubuque, Ill., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Team Care Bears enjoy some music as the wait to tee off on the fifth hole during the Ice Golf Classic for St. Mark Youth Enrichment at Mid-Town Marina in East Dubuque, Ill., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
The youngest competitor on the course, Laney Goerdt, 8 months, holds onto a club during the Ice Golf Classic for St. Mark Youth Enrichment at Mid-Town Marina in East Dubuque, Ill., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
Zachary Thompson with team Care Bears sinks a putt as Carla Siegert looks on during the Ice Golf Classic for St. Mark Youth Enrichment at Mid-Town Marina in East Dubuque, Ill., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Despite the snow on the ground and chill in the air, Jill Petsche and her friends were looking cozy Saturday morning on the ice of the frozen Mid-Town Marina in East Dubuque.
The foursome was dressed as penguins, their oversized black-and-white costumes sticking out against the stark white background provided by Thursday’s winter snowstorm.
Saturday marked the ninth year running the group had dressed as the arctic animals to participate in St. Mark Youth Enrichment’s annual Ice Golf Classic fundraiser.
Recommended for you
“We look forward to it every year,” Petsche said. “We make it kind of a girls day, and it’s for a great cause.”
Petsche and her crew were one of 41 teams to participate in the all-day event. The festivities included an 18-hole golf course, a silent auction and competitions for best costume or team themes.
“For the most part, no one cares about their scores, they’re out there to have fun,” said Beth McGorry, St. Mark director of donor relations. “There might be one or two teams out there that really care, but 90% of them are just here to hang out with friends and have a good time.”
Funds from the event support St. Mark’s mission of providing healthy, enriching after-school and summer programs for Dubuque youth. McGorry said Saturday’s event was expected to bring in anywhere from $20,000 to $25,000, enough to cover 10 kids for the nonprofit’s summer program.
“We have some teams that are so loyal, and what’s great is that many of them end up becoming annual donors to St. Marks,” McGorry said.
As the event got underway, a group of men in bright blue jackets stood in the center of the course to take in the scene. They were part of the “icemen,” a group of volunteers who spent weeks leading up to the event getting the course ready.
Icemen leader Mark Ehlers said each member of the group put in between 20 and 30 hours of work to make the event possible, including a considerable amount of time fixing or redoing parts of the course after Thursday's snowstorm.
“We ended up having to do a little bit of redo, but that's the job,” Ehlers said. “(The amount of prep time) can really depend on the weather.”
The competitors couldn’t seem to tell the course had needed last-minute improvements, pulling their sleds along the ice or laughing loudly when a teammate’s tennis ball — used instead of golf balls — went flying in the wrong direction.
Friends Randi Burken, of Galena, and Caitlin Mueller, of Dubuque, competed Saturday dressed as crayons. Burken was the green crayon while Mueller was red. Saturday marked their second time competing at the event.
“It’s just a lot of fun, and it goes toward a good cause,” Mueller said. “It’s an easy thing to spend your money on.”
First-time competitors Jeff Bodine and Ross Hemesath also were out to have a good time, adding that there wasn’t much else to do on a Saturday in February. Their team was dressed as an Olympic curling team, a favorite of Bodine’s.
“We want to finish nine under par,” Bodine joked. “But more importantly, I think we just want to have fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.