STOCKTON, Ill. — A Stockton bar is joining forces with the local FFA chapter to host a meat raffle in support of an ongoing FFA project.
The meat raffle will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 at the Corner Tap, 128 N. Main St. All proceeds will benefit Stockton FFA’s efforts to construct a new greenhouse.
“This greenhouse will provide Stockton students with more hands-on learning opportunities in agriculture for many years to come,” a press release states.
Any questions about the event may be directed to the Corner Tap at 815-947-2067 or Stockton FFA Advisor Hannah Brudi at hannah.brudi@stocktonschools.com.
