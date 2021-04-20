March convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The date listed is the date of arrest.
- John J. Bly, 62; Feb. 16, 2020.
- Seth A. McDonnell, 40; July 16.
- Cortez J. Bryant, 38; April 9, 2020.
- John W. Campbell, 36; Jan. 23.
- Rosland S. Dunn, 29; Feb. 3; second offense.
- Karl A. Gordon, 20; Nov. 5.
- Laura J. Hird, 29; Oct. 18.
- Damien L. Howard, 44; Dec. 18, 2019; third offense.
- Shannon L. Huser, 41; Oct. 17.
- Kimberly C. Kennedy, 25; Sept. 10, 2019; second offense.
- Kimberly C. Kennedy, 25; Oct. 29, 2019; second offense
- Kimberly C. Kennedy, 25; Dec. 14, 2019; second offense
- Kimberly C. Kennedy, 25; Sept. 17; second offense.
- Jessalyn H. Kromminga, 22; June 20.
- Leah M. Kurt, 28; Nov. 7.
- Mason K. Ling, 26; Sept. 5.
- Dennis J. Murphy, 63; Dec. 11.
- Zachary L. Spangler, 35; March 10, 2020; second offense.
- Lstarria A. Williams, 23; Feb. 12, 2020.
- Nicholas J. Shannon, 40; Sept. 14; third offense.
- Ivan J. Berry, 36; Sept. 13.
- Ernest D. Harris, 24; Nov. 2, 2019.
- Daniel T. Berhane, 23; Sept. 16.
- Justin E. Gardner, 31; June 18, 2020; third offense.
- Andrew L. Kelly, 28; Aug. 1; second offense.
- Janet M. Simpson, 55; Nov. 10.
- Dandra A. Burgess, 34; Jan. 1.
- William M. Gaddy, 32; Dec. 28.
- Shannon P. Huntington, 50; Nov. 28, 2019.
- Arianna N. Jasper, 19; Oct. 15.
- Attari Lang, 24; Jan. 16.
- Jason R. Lester, 40; Sept. 6.
- Gage D. Lettman, 28; Jan. 5.
- Carly D. Moore, 35; July 23.
- Matthew J. Olds, 36; Nov. 28; second offense.
- Danielle M. Peterson, 50; Oct. 29.
- Pierre M. Saunders, 37; Oct. 24.
- Jodi L. Theisen, 50; Nov. 13.
- Jevontea D. Yarbrough, 23; Oct. 8.
- Christopher S. Peterson, 32; Aug. 7; third offense.
- Gilbert J. Castillo, 37; Jan. 1.
- Keith E. Collins, 41; Oct. 5.