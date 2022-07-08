A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recently opted to continue appointing new applicants over incumbents to county boards and commissions, despite objections by Zoning Commission members.
Several past and current members of the County Zoning Commission attended a recent Board of Supervisors meeting to protest the appointment of a new applicant over eight-year member Jerry Sigwarth when his latest term expired.
County Supervisors Ann McDonough and Harley Pothoff had voted for that change during a June 20 meeting, with Supervisor Jay Wickham against.
Sigwarth highlighted his record and years of experience as a senior member of the commission.
“I joined the commission when citizens of the county were scared to approach the zoning office,” he said. “I felt so passionately about it that I volunteered my own time to be on the hiring committee that led to the hiring of our current administrator. With the current staff in the zoning office, it is no longer a scary process.”
Recently reappointed Zoning Commission Member Dave George said the county lost too much experience when Sigwarth was not reappointed.
“I just am flabbergasted ... when two people who have never been on the board before were given five-year terms and Jerry was booted off,” he said.
Current Zoning Commission Chair Samantha Boyes also spoke on behalf of Sigwarth.
“Jerry has been accountable on every level, to every question, every person, every supervisor, every peer,” she said. “So, the decision to move him out needs to be explained further than, ‘It’s unfortunately your time to go.’”
The county supervisors’ explanation stemmed from a philosophy of Pothoff’s intended to encourage new applicants to advisory boards. This started in January, when he proposed appointing a new member to the Board of Health over incumbent Diane Pape-Freiburger, who had been central to the county’s COVID-19 pandemic response. At that time, Pothoff and Wickham backed the move over objections from McDonough.
“I’ve known Jerry my whole life and gotten along with him my whole life,” Pothoff said in the recent meeting. “But it was decided by the majority of the board that if we had qualified candidates and the incumbent had served a full term, we were going to give other people the opportunity to be on the board so we keep getting applicants to sign up for positions.”
McDonough supported the move in regard to Sigwarth, crediting Pothoff for introducing it.
“It’s unfortunate that you’re taking this as some sort of critique, when it was an opportunity for someone new,” she told Sigwarth directly. “I do thank you for the service you’ve given to the board. But in light of the change there has been in the numbers of people who have applied, that makes a tremendous difference to transparency in government to have new people engaged in the process.”
Wickham said that since it was a different majority each time the process had come up, it was not an enshrined Board of Supervisors policy.
“I still feel strongly that Jerry would be a really good person to be on that board related to the complexities of zoning and his experience, so I would ask my colleagues to reconsider that,” he said.
