Organizations serving people with disabilities will see a return to normalcy in upcoming summer camps, though staffing shortages could have effects on programming.
Camp Albrecht Acres, in Sherrill, Iowa, will be offering summer programming starting June 19, marking the first time it has been open in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Camp was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to health and safety concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We can’t wait to have our campers here again,” said Executive Director Eric Veltstra. “The camp fills with excitement. This is what we are here for, to offer that one week where it can revolve around them.”
Veltstra noted that all campers and staff members are still required to be vaccinated, and staff also will be tested regularly during the season.
“Because of the population that we work with, a lot of our campers are immunocompromised,” he said. “We’ve seen some campers that we’ve had in the past with more medical challenges that will sit out again this year.”
Camp Courageous in Monticello, Iowa, offers programming to campers year-round.
CEO Charlie Becker said the camp still offered some in-person programs over the past two years, but this year marks the return of overnight camps.
Camp Courageous is currently offering spring programming, which runs through the beginning of June, and then summer camp season will begin.
Wisconsin Badger Camp — located near Prairie du Chien, with a business office in Platteville — will start weekly summer camps on June 12.
Last year, the camp offered programming at 50% capacity due to COVID-19.
Executive Director Brent Bowers said that the capacity limit will again be in place this year, but this time the cap is based on a lack of workforce. He said the camp typically hires 55 seasonal employees, but has just more than 30 employees for this year.
“We are still actively recruiting,” Bowers said. “Hiring is going better than it did last year, but it’s still not great. I think everyone’s looking for help.”
Veltstra said Albrecht Acres also is struggling to find counselors and kitchen staff.
The biggest staffing-related change to this summer will be grouping together campers who need more assistance into the same week. That way, Veltstra said, there will be fewer campers but all staff members available to help.
Becker said Camp Courageous typically peaks at 90 campers per week, but won’t be able to serve as many campers if the camp doesn’t have its typical number of more than 100 staff members. He said the camp is at about half of the typical staff but is still actively recruiting.
Becker added that these camps are important to the campers, as it may be the only time they interact with other kids with similar disabilities.
“As much as we have really cool activities, the ability to socialize with people with similar disabilities is really huge,” he said.