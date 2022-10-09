CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade Community Food Pantry will hold its 14th annual Jam the Van event Friday, Oct. 14, to collect paper, personal hygiene and household products for those in need.
The pantry serves the Cascade community and surrounding areas, including Bernard and Worthington. While the pantry holds food drives over the course of year through various organizations, Jam the Van focuses on the non-food items frequently requested by pantry visitors.
Diana Myers, who has run the food pantry for the past 19 years, said the program has been very successful.
“They need those products that aren’t food, and I thought, ‘We should do something different,’” she said. “I came up with it, and my son said we should call it Jam the Van, like Jam the Gym. I took it to the schools, and it’s always gone over really well. I’m amazed at how much we get, even now.”
Myers typically brings her van to Cascade Elementary School and Aquin Catholic School for students to fill with donations each year, with pizza parties for the winning classes. This year will see slight changes to Jam the Van as it is the first year Aquin isn’t participating, citing its recent participation in an identical drive for the St. Matthias Food Pantry.
To provide donation opportunities for anyone who doesn’t have a child at Cascade Elementary School, organizers are setting up a drop-off point at City Hall. Myers said she used to park the van across the street from City Hall after visiting the schools for previous Jam the Vans, leaving the hatch open so anyone could put anything in for the afternoon.
“I stopped doing that because most people in town had kids in one school or the other, so they were already donating,” she said. “This year, without Aquin, I had a couple of people tell me they wanted to drop things off but didn’t have any kids in school, so I thought City Hall would be good for that.”
Adjustments to the annual drive aren’t the only thing different this year, as Myers said the pantry also is looking for a new location. While the pantry has been housed for years in the old brewery, also known as the old feed store, the building recently was purchased by Iowa Main Street Investments to be transformed into commercial and residential property.
Myers said it is unknown when the pantry will have to move, but officials are on the lookout for a new place.
“We haven’t heard anything about when we have to be out, but we’ve been looking for a new place for years,” she said. “If someone has an open spot in one of their buildings accessible to people, especially older people, we’re looking for that. We can’t pay rent, but we’ll pay our own utilities.”
Cascade Community Food Pantry is open every third Thursday of the month from 3 to 5 p.m. Those interested in donating can contact Myers at 563-852-3285. Myers said cash donations also are appreciated as they help pay utility bills.
